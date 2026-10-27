Anthropic IPO Filing Reveals $80 Billion Loss and a $2 Trillion Valuation — Welcome to the Biggest Bet in Market History

Anthropic formally began what may turn out to be the biggest IPO in history on October 26, 2026, when it submitted its S-1 registration statement to the SEC from its San Francisco headquarters. Given that investors are already viewing this filing as something to examine under a microscope, the company that created the Claude chatbot plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. The following morning, markets throughout Asia saw a surge. SoftBank shares increased 7.6%, chipmakers in Tokyo reported significant gains, and South Korea’s KOSPI surged more than 3%. However, the document’s numbers reveal a more nuanced picture than those market movements would imply.

Since the headline numbers are initially quite difficult to comprehend, let’s start with them. In the first half of 2026, Anthropic brought in $16.3 billion. That represents an increase of about 1,300% year over year from $1.2 billion during the same period in 2025. That is an incredible rate of growth by all standards. However, during those same six months, the business also reported a $80.7 billion net loss. It makes sense that this number would interrupt someone in the middle of a sentence. The crucial background, which is buried deeper in the document, is that non-cash accounting charges related to the fluctuating value of convertible securities accounted for about $72.4 billion of that loss. The actual operating loss decreased from $2.1 billion the previous year to roughly $693 million. It’s still a defeat. However, the loss is quite different from what the headline figure suggests.

Even by the standards of large tech listings, some of the information in the filing is genuinely unusual, so it’s worth sitting through it. An Anthropic Public Benefit Fund linked to IPO pricing will receive 5% of Anthropic’s shares. Through a single Class F share structure, CEO Dario Amodei and the six co-founders will collectively retain 50.1% of voting control, meaning public shareholders will have little say in how the company is run. Additionally, the S-1 commits the company to investing up to $114.5 billion with Google through 2033 and up to $120.5 billion with SpaceX AI and Nvidia on compute infrastructure. These are long-term commitments that will endure multiple economic cycles. In a way that is nearly uncommon in an IPO setting, the filing is open about this, stating that revenue growth “may not be sustainable” and warning of potential early financing requirements.

anthropic ipo

A formal warning regarding AI’s “catastrophic existential risks to humanity” is also included in the risk section. It’s not boilerplate. The majority of businesses caution about changes in regulations and competition. Anthropic is alerting us to a more significant issue. Reading the document gives me the impression that the company truly believes what it says about risk, and it is going public anyhow because the alternative is to let someone else develop cutting-edge AI without the same declared commitment to safety. Your previous opinions about the industry will likely determine whether you find that admirable or unsettling.

At least initially, the response from the market was positive. On the day the filing went public, tech shares on Wall Street increased, and AI-related stocks from Tokyo to Seoul saw a boost. The reasoning seems to be that Anthropic’s cash position, which is estimated to be around $120 billion, is sufficient to support its compute expenditures without the need for immediate dilution. According to reports, BlackStone has already committed to debt financing totaling $60 billion. The math seems to hold, at least temporarily.

However, the more difficult question is what investors are really pricing when they invest in Anthropic at a $2 trillion valuation, which will determine whether this offering succeeds or fails. The first-half revenue figure, when annualized, comes to about $32 billion. That represents a price-to-sales multiple of roughly 61 times at $2 trillion. That figure necessitates a very particular level of confidence in the company’s future. The business might eventually earn that multiple. However, passing on the stock at anything close to that valuation is the cautious read, as Claude itself reportedly noted when asked to assess its own creator’s IPO prospectus. That contains some dark humor as well as perhaps a brief lesson about the distinction between creating a profitable business and creating a useful AI.