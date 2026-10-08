The Jeff Bezos Parents Amazon Investment That Turned $245,573 Into a Fortune Worth Billions

If you wanted to raise money for an internet startup in the mid-1990s, the majority of people you spoke to had limited knowledge of the internet. Jeff Bezos was aware of this. He had spent months promoting the concept that would eventually become Amazon. At first, it was an online bookstore based on the assumption that web usage was increasing quickly enough to support a new form of retail. He conducted about sixty meetings. He requested minimum investments of $50,000. About twenty-two responded in the affirmative. Forty others passed.

His parents were among those who consented to invest. In 1995, Jackie and Mike Bezos contributed $245,573 from their retirement and personal funds, split between two share purchases at a price of about 17 cents each. In February, Mike purchased 582,528 shares. In July, Jackie bought an additional 847,716 shares through the Gise Family Trust. Together, they owned about 6% of a business that was based in a garage in Bellevue, Washington, and had fewer than a dozen employees at the time.

What transpired prior to the check being written is what makes this story worth revisiting, and people have been doing so for decades. Bezos informed his parents that they had a 70% chance of losing every dollar when they sat down. The math had been done by him. He believed that 30% odds were actually generous because he was aware that the overall success rate for startups was closer to 10%. According to reports, he expressed his desire for a stress-free Thanksgiving return home. Most investment pitches don’t work like that.

Jeff Bezos Parents Amazon Investment

During this time, Mike Bezos, who had immigrated to the US from Cuba as a teenager and developed a steady enough career to amass significant savings, posed a practical question to his stepson. “What’s the internet?” According to most accounts, Bezos found the question endearing rather than depressing. He made an effort to clarify. Years later, Mike admitted that they didn’t really understand the explanation. Nevertheless, they made an investment. “We were betting on Jeff,” Mike subsequently stated, rather than the technology or the business plan.

It’s difficult not to find something subtly captivating in that. It’s not because it’s a heartwarming tale, though it is, but rather because it challenges the conventional wisdom regarding investment choices. Market analysis, competitive positioning, and financial projections are all part of the traditional framework. None of that seems to have been used by Jackie and Mike Bezos. After giving their son a quick glance, they called. In the end, that intuition proved to be more valuable than the majority of venture capital choices made that year by individuals who had a thorough understanding of the internet.

In 1997, Amazon raised $54 million during its initial public offering (IPO) at a price of $18 per share. By the time it went public, the company employed over 600 people, up from less than 10 in 1995. Nearly immediately after launch, orders had come in from all 50 states and 45 countries, a fact that Bezos admitted surprised him. By 1998, Bezos was a billionaire. If his parents had owned the entire company, their stake would have increased by an astounding amount—after the IPO, Amazon shares increased by more than 208,000%. The potential value of their remaining holdings has been estimated to be in the tens of billions.

In 1996, Mark and Christina, Jeff’s younger siblings, each contributed $10,000. Depending on what was held, that stake alone eventually surpassed $1 billion. Between 2001 and 2016, Mike and Jackie also contributed almost 600,000 shares to the Bezos Family Foundation, supporting initiatives related to youth health and education. In a sense, that philanthropy is a fallout from a decision made at a kitchen table in the mid-1990s when two people agreed to a proposal they didn’t fully comprehend.

Years later, Warren Buffett acknowledged that he wished he had taken advantage of the opportunity to invest in Amazon. That particular regret is not unique to him. However, there is another version of this tale that is overlooked in the statistics: a family that had carefully saved for decades, learned that there was a high likelihood they would lose everything, and yet took out the checkbook. It is more uncommon than it seems and more difficult to duplicate than any investment strategy to have that level of confidence in a person, not a spreadsheet or a market thesis.