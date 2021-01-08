Welcome to 2021. A new year, a new opportunity.

Time to focus on growing your brand or business to new heights. Hitting your goals and getting personal fulfilment at the same time.

We want to suggest some alternative marketing ideas; ones that sit outside the usual social media marketing or PPC campaigns.

Ideas that also have the potential to give you a high return on investment, which, I’m sure, will be music to your ears.

So let’s get stuck in.

We’re here to talk custom stickers.

Custom stickers are a little known, but great way to promote your brand. Over the next few minutes, we’ll share some thoughts & ideas to help your business grow in 2021.

Just quickly, before we get into the ideas, let’s answer the question; why stickers?

Here’s why:

They are low cost

High visual impact

They’re not perceived as an advertising tool if given as a gift.

The rule of reciprocity in psychology demonstrates why giving gifts is so powerful – people feel compelled to return the favour. In other words; buy from you or at least say thank you on social media – see where this is going!?

How can you use custom stickers to grow your business?

1. Give stickers away to influencers

Giving stickers to influencers is a great tactic to try with micro-influencers. These people generally have up to 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok or similar.

We discussed the power of reciprocity earlier. This tactic uses this power to help get a thank you post in return. Which is why you don’t want to go for someone with 1 million + followers as it’ll get lost in their flood of other requests.

Why not send over some of your branded merchandise and a free premium, die-cut sticker. It’ll be low-cost, and therefore low-risk – well worth a try!

2. Add stickers with your shipments

There is sound logic why companies, such as Apple, put multiple labels in with their iPhone.

Stickers are low cost & putting them in with your product when it’s shipped to a customer is, we feel, a no brainer.

According to Google, there are 3.3 billion mentions of brands every day, and over 90% happen offline! Consumers buy on recommendations, so let’s supercharge this by trying to stimulate conversation with our fabulous, stand-out sticker on the back of their laptop in WeWork.

3. Get social attention with a guerilla marketing campaign

What is guerilla marketing?

It’s a marketing tactic where a brand uses surprise and unconventional interactions to promote their products.

We can use stickers in loads of ways for guerilla marketing – some are awesome. We highly recommend Googling it!

Here is just one idea to get your creative juices flowing.

We love the emotion this image stirs within us, especially when you’re moving towards it on the escalator and may see it late. You certainly won’t forget about the National Geographic Channel anytime soon!

Thank you for reading. I hope these ideas have ignited your creativity, and you can go and do some incredible things with custom stickers to help grow your business.

I would love to know how you get on. Please share in the comments below.