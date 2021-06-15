Although we can consider that the fall season will probably be the first one, in a long time, worn in days with few restrictions caused by the coronavirus, its presentation was still done in a no-contact, virtual show. And although it is quite different from the ones they usually get to see “in-person,” specialists were still able to define a few trends. Here are some of the most important ones.

A Large Mix of Ideas

The first image that comes to mind, when watching the 2021 fall fashion show, is the surprise bags they used to sell, forty years ago. It was packed with toys you couldn’t see, and so, each item was a surprise, as you pulled it out. That’s because every brand had something completely different to offer to its customers this year. It went from colours straight out of the candy floss machine, with pastel minidresses from Roberto Cavalli and Blumarine, to new positioning of logos by Fendi with a double “F” or a revamped key print for Donatella Versace. In between the two, as you can imagine, since they are so opposite, lives just about anything you can think of. But a few elements did come up more often.

Patching Unused Fabric and calling it “Collage”

This trend continues the idea that everyone should do its part for the environment. Designers took it to heart and decided to use various stripes of textiles and mix them all together in one outfit. The goal, as expressed by the designers, is to let everyone choose which one expresses the customers’ emotions best. For some interesting pieces, roam through the collections of Marine Serre and Stuart Vevers at Coach.

Can you turn back into a Vamp after Months of Exercising Pants?

Wishful thinking or a logical continuation? Let’s guess that time will tell. But designers seem to think that we suddenly need to go overboard from lazy dressing to ultra sexy. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are bringing out the sequins and stoles, to bring back the flavour, while Marni is aiming for surreal proportions, to do the job. Will any of this work? Those that couldn’t wait to go back out, will probably embrace the style.

Simplicity: The One-piece

At the end of the rainbow comes the easiest one to wear: The One-piece. Well, maybe not so much if you choose a Tom Ford or a LaQuan Smith. You better be satisfied with the way your body looks first as they are sheer and as sexy as can be. Otherwise, if you feel a little strange, after these bizarre months, then go for a Yuhan Wang or a Maisie Wilen, as their one-piece are artfully patterned.