Why the Most Downloaded Finance App in America Right Now Isn’t Robinhood or Coinbase

Most people will tell you that Robinhood is the most popular financial app in the United States. Coinbase, perhaps. Both names are significant; they have appeared in the media, appeared on CNBC, and experienced dramatic events such as the GameStop frenzy and the cryptocurrency crash. The two businesses are worth about $160 billion when combined. For a generation that grew up with iPhones, they have completely changed the definition of investing. Nevertheless, neither of them appears at the top of the App Store financial charts in 2025. Not even near.

Cash App was the most downloaded finance app in the US last year. It received 39 million downloads on Google Play and the App Store, which is more than Robinhood and Coinbase put together. With 28.7 million, PayPal was in second place. Venmo comes in third. Karma ranks fourth with 21.6 million, up 44.6% from the previous year. Chime completed the top five. In the App Store’s finance category, Robinhood ranked fourteenth. Coinbase at twenty. These businesses, whose market capitalization exceeds $80 billion, are positioned outside of the top ten downloads in their respective categories while neobanks and peer-to-peer payment systems take up space that the trading platforms had long believed belonged to them.

Rank App 2025 US Downloads YoY Growth Category #1 Cash App 39.0M −14.2% Mobile banking / P2P #2 PayPal 28.7M −16.5% Mobile banking / P2P #3 Venmo 23.4M — Digital wallets / P2P #4 Credit Karma 21.6M +44.6% Credit / loans #5 Chime 20.3M — Neobank #14 Robinhood — App Store rank #14 Brokerage / crypto #20 Coinbase — App Store rank #20 Crypto exchange Source: AppTweak Market Intelligence — US Finance App Rankings 2025

This is more than just a ranking; it’s a story. It reveals what people genuinely want from their phones in terms of money, and for the majority of Americans, a brokerage account or cryptocurrency exchange is not the solution. It’s something more straightforward, instantaneous, and integrated into day-to-day financial life. giving a friend forty dollars for dinner. receiving a salary two days ahead of schedule. looking up a credit score. dividing a utility bill without discussing it. The apps developed around these daily transactions are winning the volume game in ways that Wall Street’s darlings just aren’t.

However, because the narrative isn’t totally comfortable, Cash App’s dominance merits some examination. Yes, with 39 million downloads, it has a significant lead. However, downloads decreased by 14.2% from the previous year. PayPal’s figures decreased by 16.5%. The market for peer-to-peer payments, which took off during the pandemic, appears to be reaching a ceiling. In terms of growth, the apps at the top of the download charts are also the ones that are losing the most ground. That implies a market saturation rather than a collapse, where almost everyone who was going to download PayPal or the Cash App has already done so, leaving the question of what comes next.

It’s telling that growth is occurring elsewhere in the meantime. In just one year, Credit Karma increased by 44.6%. OnePay, a lesser-known app that focuses on credit, saw a 48.9% increase. Nearly 14% of all finance app downloads in the US are in the loans and credit category, which is indicative of the current economic climate that many Americans are experiencing. Budgets for households were severely strained by inflation. Balances on credit cards increased. An increasing number of people are actively managing their debt, looking up rates, checking their credit scores, and performing the unglamorous task of trying to keep their finances under control. It’s not a glamorous category. However, the apps built around it are outpacing the attractive names because that’s where the growth is.

The circumstances surrounding Robinhood are truly fascinating to observe, and not just because its market capitalization of approximately $81 billion outweighs its ranking in the App Store. With its aggressive forays into cryptocurrency, including the introduction of a layer-two blockchain and tokenized stocks that put significant competitive pressure on Coinbase, the company is up 135 percent so far this year. When it comes to revenue, Robinhood is a serious business. However, a ceiling in its current customer acquisition story is revealed by the download gap between Robinhood and Cash App or even Chime. One structural issue with trading apps is that not everyone is interested in trading. A common issue—everyone needs to send money to someone—was resolved by peer-to-peer payment apps. The charts show that Robinhood solved a more limited one.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that the finance apps that promise to make you wealthy aren’t the ones that are winning the download race in 2025. They are the ones who somewhat lessen the annoyance of standard money management. That’s an accurate observation, not a cynical one. Apps that fit into preexisting habits rather than necessitating the creation of new ones are the ones that users install the most. Cash App became a part of how people reimburse one another and how gig workers get paid. People who had finished paying overdraft fees to banks that continued to charge them had Chime infiltrate their checking accounts. Checking a score every month became a ritual that included Credit Karma.

It’s still unclear if Coinbase or Robinhood will ever be able to completely close that gap—that is, whether either business will be able to transition from a destination app into a daily necessity. Both of them are attempting. However, the data from 2025 indicates that apps that the majority of financial journalists hardly ever wrote about had already quietly won the race for America’s financial home screen.