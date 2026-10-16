Australia First Home Buyer Market Trends Show a Generation Quietly Giving Up — and Quietly Adapting

The crowd at any Saturday morning open house inspection in suburban Sydney or Melbourne appears younger than it did five years ago. However, the discourse has shifted. The question of whether they can afford the home they are standing in has vanished. They want to know if they should even bother. The data reflects that hesitancy. According to Equifax, new home loan applications from first-home buyers fell 22.1% year over year in September 2026, marking the third consecutive month of sharp declines. July saw a 19.2% decline. August saw a 20.1% decline. It is difficult to miss the direction of travel.

The paradox at the core of Australia’s current first-home buyer market trends contributes to their striking nature. From their peak in March 2026, property values nationwide have decreased by 5.2%. Sydney’s decline is 7.1%. Melbourne has a 6.5% decline. In theory, a price reduction should benefit consumers.

However, at the same time, the average first-home buyer mortgage increased to a record $743,000. Because baseline values are still high, interest rates haven’t changed much, and serviceability testing is still stringent, even though prices have decreased, the amount of debt needed to purchase is still very high. Even with the adjustments, the numbers still don’t add up for many people under 35.

Kevin James, chief solutions officer at Equifax, stated unequivocally that Australian households are drastically reducing their debt. That’s calculation, not panic. According to Westpac data, about 75% of first-time homebuyers are opting not to move right away but to wait for additional price reductions. A further 73% are waiting for interest rates to level off. A generation that has seen the market consistently move against them seems unwilling to make a hasty decision worth three-quarters of a million dollars in the hopes that things will get better.

What’s intriguing, though, is what’s going on with the buyers. Australia’s first home buyer market trends for 2025–2026 point more toward a quiet rebirth than a collapse. Five years ago, only 32% of first-home purchases were apartments or units; today, 44% of them are. The percentage of people who purchase detached homes has dropped by 13 percentage points to 55%. The average regional mortgage, at about $503,000, is about 17% less than the metro equivalent of $608,000, which is one reason why regional purchases have increased from 20% to 23%. When borrowing capacity is already overstretched, that makes a significant difference.

Australia First Home Buyer Market Trends

Perhaps the most illuminating change is the co-buying trend. Approximately 56% of prospective homeowners share their resources with a friend, family member, or partner. There are romantic partnerships among those arrangements. Some are siblings. Some are friends who, after watching prices skyrocket four years ago while sitting in shared houses, came to the conclusion that having two incomes and one roof was more sensible than waiting indefinitely by themselves. In a recent article about two couples in Sydney’s inner west who had been having precisely that conversation since 2022, the AFR encapsulated that world. It sounds out of the ordinary. It’s becoming widespread.

On the periphery, government initiatives are working. More than 320,000 people have been assisted in becoming homeowners since 2020 by the 5% deposit program, which was expanded in late 2025 with income caps removed. Participants typically save more than $15,000 in lenders’ mortgage insurance. For buyers operating within those limits, properties close to eligibility price caps have also demonstrated slower price declines than the overall market. It is still unclear whether policy can significantly reduce the disparity between prices and incomes at the levels where the majority of buyers must operate.

Observing all of this makes it difficult to avoid feeling that a generation’s perspective on home ownership has changed structurally. The dream still exists. However, it has been modified to include smaller properties that are farther from urban areas, shared with a larger number of people, and purchased later than anyone had anticipated.