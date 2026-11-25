Nationwide Building Society has launched a mortgage that lets eligible first-time buyers buy with a 1% deposit and potentially borrow up to six times their income, it said on Wednesday.

The lender is pledging to lend up to £1bn a year through the Helping Hand 1% Deposit Mortgage, which it expects to help more than 5,000 additional first-time buyers annually.

On an average first home of £235,200, a 1% deposit is £2,352, compared with £11,760 for a 5% deposit.

Nationwide calculated that someone saving 5% of average monthly net pay could reach the smaller deposit in 15 months, against five years and nine months for the larger one.

The deal is only available with a five-year fixed rate at 5.99% with no fee, and only on existing houses.

Every applicant must receive mortgage advice, either from a broker or from a Nationwide mortgage adviser.

Minimum income thresholds are £30,000 for sole applicants and £50,000 for joint applicants, the same as under the existing Helping Hand scheme.

Self-employed applicants are excluded, as are purchases of flats and new-build properties. All applications face affordability, credit-scoring and underwriting checks.

Nationwide said someone saving 5% of average monthly net pay could build a 1% deposit in 10 months in the North and in Scotland.

In London the same saver would need two years, against nine years for a 5% deposit, and almost four years in the North and Scotland.

Assuming 2% annual house price growth, Nationwide said the longer wait for a 5% deposit could raise the amount needed by about £1,100 across the UK.

The rise would be about £3,350 in London and nearly £1,900 in the Outer Metropolitan region, but £424 in the North and £463 in Scotland.

Nationwide said 37% of first-time buyers across the market rely on some gifted deposit.

In 2025/26, gifted money made up 59% of deposits among Helping Hand customers in the North, against 70% for other first-time buyers there.

In London the figures were 59% for Helping Hand customers and 63% for those not using the scheme.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s group director of mortgages, said the product “helps level the playing field” for those unable to rely on family help.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said extending Helping Hand to a 99% loan-to-value product “could make a meaningful difference” to buyers struggling to save.

Nationwide said more than 85,000 first-time buyers have been supported since Helping Hand launched in April 2021.

Less than 0.1% of Helping Hand mortgages are currently three or more months in arrears, the lender said.