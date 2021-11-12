Building an online business in the UK doesn’t have to cost thousands of pounds. Many aspiring entrepreneurs have limited budgets that make it difficult for their company to invest heavily in advertising or hire professionals.



Let’s jump straight into the 8 quick ways to grow your online business.

1. Pick the Optimal Platform for Your Business

Always choose the right platform for your company website. The suggested solution for small businesses is WordPress.org, which is completely free and includes several plugins to expand its functionality. Choosing the wrong platform complicates things and you may have to spend a lot of time looking after your account rather than looking at other aspects of your business. If your organization has more resources, you can hire a web designer to create and support your own custom website.

2. Offer Your Customers Multiple Ways to Contact You

Providing multiple calling options like email and direct messaging to customers is critical to growing your online business. If your business is new, you should learn how to get more email subscribers as it is crucial for successful messaging and customer interaction. The perceived quality of customer service is critical to building a loyal customer base. It is also recommended to add popular communication channels in the market like Discord and Facebook Messenger.

3. Focus on SEO

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is one of the most effective ways to get first-time visitors to a website. From day one of starting your online business, focus on developing a good SEO strategy. In contrast to advertising, this method is cheaper and brings good results with a good investment. Your SEO strategy should be scalable and should work well with other digital marketing tools like email marketing and social media marketing.

4. Offer Multiple Payment Options

When your customers think of a product or service on your website, they should be able to buy it right away and with maximum ease. Providing multiple payment options like PayPal and credit cards is critical to growing your online business. Suppose you have a lot of customers in developing countries. In this case, you should also offer payment options like mobile wallets and cash on delivery, which are popular with buyers in developing countries like China and Nigeria.

5. Create a Data-Driven Growth Strategy

Your online growth strategy should be data-driven and use free analytics tools like Google Analytics to generate customer-related insights. You should also publish modern machine learning algorithms on your website. This allows you to monitor what is working best for your marketing campaigns and how your consumer preferences are changing and mixing up over time.

6. Focus on Effective Content Strategy

The content of your website is intended to make customers aware of the practical benefits of your products and services. Post useful content on your platform and update the linked blog regularly. A website that regularly publishes new, high quality content has a better chance of ranking high in the search engines.

7. Improve the Website Performance

For many online businesses in the UK, the website is the only point of contact with customers. Hence, it needs constant improvement in terms of speed, availability and user experience. Try to make a simple design for your platform that is easier for customers to navigate and use. If you have more budget, choose the best possible provider and managed hosting service to entrust the maintenance of your website to experienced and professional people.

8. Use Social Media

Despite the current bad publicity on social media, it is still a powerful online marketing tool. If you use this tool wisely, you can make noise in your products and communicate with your customers. Unlike email marketing, social media enables two-way communication with your audience. You can easily collect customer feedback on your products and grow your business with it.

To Conclude

Innovative thinking and careful planning can help you grow your online business tremendously. If you carefully follow the tips in this article you can achieve these results on a budget, which can be very important when starting a small online business.