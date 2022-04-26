An HTML editor is software that includes several tools for creating a well-organized and functional website.

People may simply develop a website from scratch and tweak the code using an HTML editor to add extra functionality. This article will go through five successful HTML editors and their pros and cons.

Froala Editor

Setka Editor

CoffeeCup HTML Editor

UltraEdit

TextPad

Froala Editor

Froala is a JavaScript-based lightweight HTML editor. It has built-in rich text support and extensibility via the Froala API and server-side SDKs. As shown in the above image, it features a simple design and has an easy installation process.

Froala doesn’t have a steep learning curve, making it favorable for new users who want to start on their projects.

Froala is popular among development teams for its unique and real-time interactive editing capability. Additionally, this text editor, which starts up in only 40 milliseconds, offers you a remarkable editing experience in any app. For example, Froala is compatible with Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Price

Froala has three subscription levels with price points for small and large developers. Furthermore, users can always try out the product before purchasing a license. You can also download this software freely through the NPM (Node Package Manager).

Pros

APIs and SDKs provide greater flexibility.

Users can choose from three different editors to best suit their demands and skill level: simple, rich, and full-featured.

Includes over 170 Bootstrap-based fully responsive blocks helpful in getting your website up and running quickly.

Setka Editor

Setka is a feature-rich content creation platform for SMEs, startups, agencies, and businesses. It offers end-to-end web application development services, as shown in the image. The key features of Setka are as follows:

pre-designed grids

the ability to create custom styles

multi-user collaboration

animations

style snippets that can be simply added using shortcut keys.

However, Setka only supports Windows operating system.

Price

The pricing starts at between one hundred and two hundred dollars per month whole the Pro package costs significantly more.

Easy to use

Simple and user-friendly installation process

Reusable templates

Able to preview the post at any time

Cons

Expensive pricing plans

Lack of tutorials for beginners

Advanced designs necessitate HTML and CSS skills

CoffeeCup HTML Editor

As shown in the image, CoffeeCup Editor is a functionality-rich HTML editor for swiftly constructing web pages. You’ll find specific features like code completion that propose tags as you code and a Components Library, where you can save reusable components like headers and footers.

Also, you only need to change those items once, and they’ll get updated throughout the entire website. Additionally, you’ll get a library of free and responsive design templates that you can import into the editor with two clicks. The editor also has a live preview feature.

You can select split-screen preview to have your web page presented directly beneath your code. You may also use the external preview feature to preview your website in a separate window. However, CoffeeCup is only available for Windows.

Price

A trial version expires after 30 days, and users have to buy a license to continue using the app.

Pros

Components Library that you can use to preserve and reuse items.

The availability of the template downloader and accessible, responsive design templates.

The availability of split-screen and external viewing options for convenient review.

Cons

Several features necessitate extra CoffeeCup Software purchases or costs.

Difficulty in managing files and folders.

Users need to have basic HTML knowledge to work with this editor.

UltraEdit

UltraEdit aims to serve as a one-stop shop for all your editing needs. Firstly, it addresses an issue that a developer can encounter, including coding and project management, data and record rewriting, data filtering, extensive file management, file operations, file retrieval, and more, as shown in the image.

Thus, it’s perfect for businesses or advanced users who work independently. This editor isn’t made for beginners or enthusiasts, as reflected by its price. Instead, it is supported by Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems.

Price

UltraEdit comes as a one-time purchase or subscription. The annual subscriptions are under a hundred dollars, respectively, while past purchases cost between one hundred and two hundred dollars.

Pros

Live preview feature.

It has advanced search and organization features.

Readily handled considerable file modifications without affecting the speed.

Built-in FTP client.

Cons

Prices are pretty high.

Sometimes UI flaws can be found.

TextPad

The above image shows that TextPad is a straightforward and user-friendly text editor for Windows. It works well with plain text files. The user interface may appear sparse relative to the others, which is on purpose.

Also, this editor is very convenient to start using straight away. TextPad comes with features such as editing multiple files simultaneously and dragging and dropping text.

It can also indent text blocks, separate and connect lines, entire input files, and finally undo and redo desired changes. You can effortlessly copy, modify, and delete files with TextPad’s customizable toolbar and built-in file management. However, it isn’t updated as frequently as some other editors, making the product seem outdated.

Price

One license of TextPad costs less than twenty dollars and allows users to test the beta versions for free.

Pros

Simple interface for both novice and experienced programmers.

The availability of user interfaces in nine different languages.

Able to modify multiple files simultaneously and move code among them.

Cons

Infrequent updates.

The interface looks quite outdated.

Only supported by Windows.

Are you ready to select the best HTML editors?

You should make an informed decision about HTML editors, as each has pros and cons. The capabilities of Froala provide you with complete control over the layout of your page and the ability to integrate visual elements. In addition, the inbuilt text editor of Froala ensures that your work is flawless.

Using this editor, you can easily connect to various media assets on your page and present them on the front end. Lastly, you can also personalize the entire web design procedure, including custom unit testing, to ensure the reliability of your web application.

These capabilities of Froala enable you to create a functional and attractive website quickly.

In conclusion, now that you know how much Froala can help you, don’t wait. Instead, head over to Froala and download it.

Are you looking for more HTML editors content? Check out the most innovative advancements here!