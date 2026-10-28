SoFi Stock Surges 14% in a Single Day — But the Real Test Is Whether It Can Break $20

A year is not erased by a quarter. That’s important to remember because on October 28, 2026, SoFi Technologies’ stock surged by about 14%, its biggest single-day move in roughly eighteen months, after a third-quarter earnings report that truly shocked Wall Street. The figures were impressive. The response was greater than most anticipated. However, the sentiment is more akin to cautious relief than overt celebration for anyone who has been following SoFi stock over the last 12 months.

Adjusted net revenue for Q3 2026 was $1.37 billion, up 44% from the same period the previous year and roughly 9% higher than analyst estimates, according to SoFi Technologies, which trades as SOFI on the Nasdaq. Adjusted earnings per share increased significantly from $0.11 a year ago to $0.18, exceeding the consensus of $0.16 to $0.17. Adjusted net income reached $243 million, a 74% increase. These are not insignificant beats. These are the kinds of figures that serve as a reminder of why some investors continued to have faith in this business despite the stock’s decline.

For years, CEO Anthony Noto has made the same pitch: more members, more products, and more revenue per product. This quarter, the straightforward formula produced tangible outcomes. The number of members increased by 35% to 17.1 million. The number of financial products on the platform increased by 44% to 26.7 million. SoFi claims to be developing a personal finance “everything app” that combines borrowing, investing, and saving in one convenient location. Younger, tech-savvy consumers who feel more at ease handling their finances via a screen than a branch are drawn to this idea. The way that membership base continues to grow naturally, quarter after quarter, is something to keep an eye on.

The management continued to celebrate Q3. They projected $840 million in net income with $0.61 in earnings per share and increased their full-year 2026 adjusted net revenue guidance to $5.04 billion, up 40% from the previous year. They projected $6.4 billion in revenue and $0.90 in earnings per share for 2027. That represents a projected growth of about 27% from year to year. During the earnings call, Noto stated that his belief in the company’s future prospects has “never been greater.” That level of self-assurance is either performative or earned. It has some support, at least, based on the numbers for this quarter.

And yet. $32.73 was the stock’s 52-week high. The close on Tuesday was about $16.40. SoFi shares are down about 44% in 2026, which is one of the steepest declines for a fintech of its size, even after the 14% spike. It is truly perplexing to observe the discrepancy between stock price and operational performance.

sofi stock

The company expanded into cryptocurrency and stablecoin settlement through Mastercard’s network, added members, exceeded projections, and increased guidance. During the same period, the stock dropped by almost half. Rising interest rates, the general climate for growth stocks, and investors’ desire for short-term profitability may have all worked against SoFi in ways unrelated to the business.

The cryptocurrency article is intriguing, but it’s important to keep things in perspective. With 503,070 cryptocurrency products available on the platform, SoFi’s cryptocurrency division generated $161.6 million in gross transaction revenue during the quarter. With Bitcoin making up 39% of the volume, trading activity significantly increased. Cost is the issue. With $160 million in transaction costs, net crypto revenue was only $1.6 million, or roughly 0.1% of total net revenue. Clearly, there is an increase in engagement. Profit has not yet increased. That’s a significant gap, and it will be interesting to see if the business’s economics improve as volume increases.

An additional level of complexity is added by the technical image. Before anyone can declare Tuesday’s move to be the beginning of a true reversal rather than a sharp relief bounce inside a longer downtrend, analysts monitoring SOFI’s chart point to $20 as a crucial resistance level that the stock would need to convincingly cross. That zone has previously been rejected by the stock. Whether the most recent earnings catalyst is sufficient to maintain the buying pressure required to break through it is still up for debate. Regardless of what the fundamentals say, the trend is still technically bearish above $16 and below $20.

It’s difficult to avoid feeling tense in that situation. The membership numbers, revenue trajectory, and increased guidance all indicate that SoFi is actually growing. The market’s desire for growth names as well as anything SoFi does in the upcoming quarter will likely determine whether the stock catches up to that story in the coming months or whether $16 proves to be another brief high in a difficult year.