UPS Stock Is Up 9% Since Earnings — And the Real Move Might Just Be Starting

Every company’s story has a point where the difficult part is behind it, and the next step is just execution. United Parcel Service may be standing there right now, but it’s still unclear if it will be able to follow through.

Since the release of its third-quarter 2026 results on October 27th, UPS’s stock has increased by more than 9%. In a quarter when many on Wall Street were still skeptical of the turnaround, the company reported revenue of $22.85 billion, up nearly 7% year over year, and exceeded earnings expectations. Although it hasn’t yet returned to its high of $122.41, the stock is currently trading at about $109 on the NYSE as of Wednesday, well above its 52-week low of $90.84. By itself, that gap provides a portion of the narrative.

It’s not just the headline numbers that make this quarter noteworthy. For the better part of two years, UPS has been purposefully turning away from its biggest client, which felt almost counterintuitive. By mid-2026, Amazon had finished its “glide-down,” which reduced delivery volumes by about 50%. The reasoning was fairly obvious: chasing those deliveries, which had a high volume but a low margin, was impeding profitability. The wager was that, even if overall volume decreased, focusing on healthcare logistics and small-to-midsize companies would result in higher returns per package.

That wager might be beginning to pay off. In the third quarter, U.S. domestic operating profit increased by over 14% year over year, and revenue per piece exceeded cost per piece for the second consecutive quarter. That’s the precise signal that investors were looking for: proof that the mix change is genuinely boosting the bottom line, not just revenue growth. The company’s own expectations were surpassed as the volume from SMB and enterprise clients increased by over 200,000 pieces every day.

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The dividend picture is also subtly appealing. With a quarterly payment of $1.64 per share and a yield of about 6%, UPS is in an area that tends to draw a particular kind of serious, income-focused investor. With 2026 EPS guidance of $7.28, the dividend looks comfortable, at least for the time being. Management has indicated that it intends to maintain a 50% payout ratio tied to prior-year earnings. The company has been relying on debt issuance and asset sales to support cash flow, according to some analysts, which is something to keep an eye on. The facts of the bullish and cautious cases are similar; they simply interpret the same data in different ways.

A $10,000 investment in UPS today could increase to nearly $20,000 in three years if price appreciation and dividends are taken into account. This is predicated on ongoing margin growth, network savings of about $3 billion per year, and an improvement in free cash flow margin from roughly 7% to 8% by 2029. It’s a realistic goal, but it will require the business to continue working on a transformation that Wall Street is only now starting to believe in on a quarterly basis.

This week’s UPS story has an additional level. Businesses in South Louisville that are close to the scene of the UPS cargo plane crash last year are still having difficulties; there are still closed roads, few customers, and uncertain livelihoods. It serves as a reminder that, beneath the ticker symbol and the quarterly earnings call, this is a business that operates in local communities all over the nation. It is true that the stock has recovered from its recent lows. The incomplete work is as well.