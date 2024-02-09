As Valentine’s Day approaches, the search for a gift that truly stands out intensifies. Plates4Less offers a unique solution for those in search of a meaningful, last-minute gift idea.

Private number plates are emerging as a popular choice for those looking to express their love in a unique way. Plates4Less reports that around 40% of their sales are now gifts, with a significant number of these being for partners to commemorate special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, and of course, Valentine’s Day.

The process of choosing, purchasing, and assigning a private plate can initially seem complex. To assist, Plates4Less has created the Plates4Gifts Guide, demystifying the process with easy-to-follow instructions.

Understanding Private Number Plates

Private number plates, also known as cherished number plates, offer a way to make a vehicle distinctly personal, serving as gifts that last a lifetime and can also be valuable assets.

The Surging Popularity of Private Plates

“We’ve seen a big increase in the demand for private plates over the last five years with a 30% increase in marketwide activity since 2017,” explained Antony Clark, number plate expert and Marketing Manager at Plates4Less.

With Valentine’s Day on the way, he’s shared some insights into the industry. He said: “Since cars are more expensive than ever but also more reliable and comfortable, it seems that some people prefer to purchase a new plate, rather than change their vehicle.

“People also enjoy private plates because they are personal and unique, so they can make their mass-produced vehicle more individual and special to them.”

How to Choose a Private Plate

There are a few tried-and-tested insider methods that the Plates4Less team uses to find the perfect number plate. Starting with personal attributes like the recipient’s name, initials or a hobby, is always a good idea..

Once you’ve got the basic idea, you can add in fillers like significant dates or initials!

Things like K155, XXX, XOX, LUV, HOT, 69, TNT, WOW, SX51 or MI55 are cute, romantic and even raunchy, so they help complete the plate!

You can find many tips for gifting in the Plates4Gifts Hub Search Guide , but finding a good partner plate is pretty simple.

Crafting the Perfect Partner Plates

“Partner Plates” is a term coined by Plates4Less for plates that blend the names or initials of two individuals along with a meaningful number. Here are some suggested formats that follow government-issued guidelines:

Your initials + 04 + Partner’s Initials

Your initials + significant number* + Partner’s 3 initials

First Initial + significant number* + 3-letter Abbreviated Surname

Marriage Month Letter + Day + 3 initials

MI55/ MR MR51 + Initials/ 3-letter name/ 3-letter Abbreviated Surname

*Significant numbers can include anything from anniversaries to personal milestones, adding that personal touch.

For those looking to show their affection in a unique way, even if their loved one doesn’t yet have a vehicle or driving licence, creating potential private number plate ideas can be a meaningful gesture. Plates4Less offers a platform for this creative process, allowing for a personalized gift-giving experience.

VRM Swansea – Plates4Less, a leading agency in the UK for private plate transactions, boasts an extensive portfolio of over 67 million registrations. With a sophisticated search engine and a history of exceptional service since 1997, as evidenced by its many 5-star Trustpilot reviews, the company stands out in its field.

Despite its affordability implied by the name, Plates4Less has facilitated some of the most significant private plate sales in the UK, including a record sale of over £600,000 in 2022. This achievement not only emphasizes the value of private plates but also Plates4Less’s ability to cater to a wide range of client needs, making it an ideal source for that special Valentine’s Day gift.