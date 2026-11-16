Biffa, the waste company, said on Thursday that it will offer up to 2,000 jobs to young people furthest from the labour market, giving them a structured route into long-term work.

The roles, across the UK, range from recycling and resource recovery to green energy, sustainability and specialist operational teams, along with Driver’s Mate positions and posts at Company Shop Group.

Michael Topham, Biffa’s chief executive, said: “Working closely with Jobcentre Plus and local partners, we are opening doors to opportunities across our business for young people who may never have considered a career in the waste and resources sector.”

Every young person taken on will be paired with a dedicated mentor who works the same shift pattern, to help them settle in and build confidence.

Biffa’s aim is for each of them to move into a permanent role, and where no vacancy exists at the end of a placement, its planned “Biffa Next Gen” scheme will step in.

That scheme will, with the young person’s permission, share their details with Biffa’s supply chain and partner organisations to help them find work.

Biffa employs more than 11,000 people at about 300 locations across the UK, and has signed up to the government’s Youth Guarantee.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden visited Biffa’s recycling facility in Edmonton, North London, on Thursday to meet staff and apprentices and see the type of work the new recruits will do.

McFadden said: “On my watch, no young person’s talent will be left on the scrapheap.”

The government has committed £2.5bn over three years to Youth Guarantee schemes, including a £3,000 grant for businesses that hire a young person who has been out of work for six months.

Under the Jobs Guarantee, eligible 18 to 24 year olds claiming Universal Credit and looking for work for 18 months are guaranteed a six-month fully funded job.

The government pays 100% of employment costs for up to 25 hours a week at the relevant minimum wage, alongside tailored employability support.

The scheme is due to be available across Great Britain from the end of November, and from April 2027 the qualifying period falls from 18 months to 12.

A new Large Employer Pathway is aimed at employers with 250 or more staff who expect to offer 10 or more jobs and want to recruit in more than one part of the country.

It offers one onboarding process instead of several, a faster application and approval route and a dedicated support team.

The Department for Work and Pensions is also creating 300,000 new work experience and training placements, made up of work experience and Sector-based Work Academy Programmes.

Nearly 100,000 of those academy programmes were delivered in 2025/26, with a record 25,000 young people aged 16 to 24 starting one, up from 21,000 the year before.

Biffa follows Amazon, McDonald’s and Severn Trent in backing the Youth Guarantee.