WDC Stock Surges 9% — Is Western Digital Finally Turning the Corner on AI Storage?

Even by the standards of the semiconductor industry, Western Digital has had an odd few years. The stock recently fell to a 52-week low of $132.45, then surged to almost $800 before sharply declining, and it is currently trading at about $313. It has been challenging for anyone observing from the outside to get a clear picture of the company’s true situation. However, the latest figures indicate that the fog is beginning to clear, at least somewhat.

Revenue for fiscal Q1 2027 was $4.38 billion, a 55% increase from the previous year. That isn’t even slightly better. There is genuine demand for that kind of business. For a company in a notoriously cyclical industry, management has guided for second-quarter revenue growth of 66% to 72% year over year, which is an exceptionally confident forecast. Additionally, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.175 per share, which is more than just a headline-grabbing announcement and shows real confidence in cash generation.

Anyone following the AI infrastructure discussion is aware of the primary driver of that growth: hyperscale cloud providers are investing heavily in data center capacity, which necessitates massive quantities of high-capacity nearline hard drives. Many of those drives are produced by Western Digital. Due to industry-wide inventory constraints brought on by demand, the company now has more pricing power than it did a year ago. Analysts believe that the structural demand from AI workloads results in a longer runway than usual storage cycles, so this isn’t a one-quarter story.

WDC’s stock increased by about 9.4% on November 11, surpassing the majority of its competitors. With Micron up more than 13%, SanDisk up almost 14%, and Seagate up roughly 10%, this was partially a sector-wide shift fueled by a resurgence of institutional demand for memory and storage hardware following a difficult period. Western Digital, however, more than held its own. Its current P/E ratio is between 10 and 12 times earnings, which is significantly lower than both its peer group and the larger tech sector. Analyst price targets average around $609, which is almost twice where the stock is currently trading. Evercore ISI reaffirmed its Outperform rating this week. Either an opportunity or a reflection of actual risks exists in that gap. Most likely both.

Western Digital Corp

The planned corporate division of Western Digital into two separate publicly traded companies, one concentrating on hard disk drives and the other on NAND flash memory, is one of the more intriguing developments. The reasoning is simple: the two companies operate in distinct market cycles, cater to distinct clientele, and are most likely worth more separately than combined under one roof. Investors appear to concur. The market has consistently viewed this structural change as a positive catalyst, anticipating that the division will improve capital allocation and enable each unit to draw in investors with the appropriate appetite for its particular market niche.

However, it’s difficult to ignore the somewhat contradictory technical picture. The stock retreated from recent intraday highs, the RSI is neutral, and the MACD reading is in sell territory. Argus Research recently reduced its price target from $600 to $500 due to concerns about valuation compression and cyclical execution risks. They are not insignificant. The same AI tailwind that is currently boosting demand may slow down or change in unpredictable ways, and storage markets can swing sharply. Over the last six months, insider activity has revealed 112 sales and zero purchases, which is a noteworthy but not overly significant detail.

For the time being, the narrative is one of a business catching a real wave, with actual demand, growing margins, enhanced cash flow, and a well-received strategic plan. Whether that wave continues will determine whether the stock closes the gap between its current price and analyst targets. The fundamentals appear to be in better shape than they have been in years. Whether that lasts is the question, as is always the case with storage stocks.