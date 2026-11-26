When a company director writes a cheque for shares the size of a small acquisition, it tends to say something about how they read the business – even if the market, for a day at least, disagreed. Coherent director Pagliuca did exactly that on 20 November 2026, buying 82,000 shares of Coherent Corp (NASDAQ: COHR) at an average price of $185.5937, a total outlay of roughly $15.22 million, according to a Form 4 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The timing is the interesting part. Coherent’s stock fell close to 14% that same day as part of a broader tech-sector selloff, the kind of day where insider buying either looks prescient in hindsight or premature. Pagliuca, who sits on Coherent’s board, used the drop to add a meaningful block of stock to his holding rather than wait it out.

Coherent director Pagliuca doubles down days later

COHR over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

What the initial filing didn’t capture is that Pagliuca wasn’t finished. Three days later, on 23-24 November, he filed a second Form 4 disclosing a purchase of 169,910 additional shares at an average price of $203.9485, worth approximately $34.65 million. That lifted his reported holding to 251,910 shares – more than triple where it stood before the first purchase.

Taken together, the two filings show Pagliuca committing close to $50 million to Coherent stock inside a single week, buying through a period in which shares swung from a 20-day low of $163.15 to a high of $245.33, according to consolidated exchange data reported by 247wallst.com. Notably, the second tranche came at a higher average price than the first, suggesting conviction that held even as the stock partially recovered rather than a simple attempt to average down.

The numbers behind the conviction

Coherent’s underlying results give some context for why a director might lean in. The company’s fiscal first quarter, ended 30 September 2026, produced revenue of $2.37 billion, up from $1.58 billion in the equivalent quarter a year earlier, with net income of $384.7 million versus $226.3 million previously, according to the company’s latest 10-Q filing. That marks a sharp acceleration from the losses Coherent was reporting as recently as early 2024, when the firm posted a net loss of $13.2 million in the quarter ended March 2024. Diluted earnings per share have likewise moved from negative territory to $1.90 in the most recent quarter, up from $1.19 a year earlier.

None of that explains the single-day plunge that greeted Coherent shares on 20 November – sharp drops of that size are more often a function of sector-wide repricing than company-specific news – but it does help frame why a board member with a close view of the order book might treat the fall as an opportunity rather than a warning.

Trading positioning around the sale offers a supporting data point. Coherent’s short-sale ratio – the proportion of daily trading volume attributable to short sellers, tracked by FINRA – stood at 0.402 on the day of the first purchase and ranged between 0.305 and 0.534 across the surrounding fortnight. Those are modest readings for a stock that had just moved double digits in a day, suggesting the selloff was driven more by broad selling than by a build-up of bearish bets against the company specifically.

Where the stock stands now

Coherent Corp. revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

By 26 November, Coherent shares had recovered to $202.82, up 8.68% over the prior 24 hours, putting the stock roughly back in the middle of its recent trading range. That leaves Pagliuca’s first purchase sitting on a paper gain and his second, larger one close to flat – a reminder that insider buying is a signal of conviction, not a guarantee of timing.

Coherent has not issued public comment tied specifically to the purchases beyond the disclosures themselves. The next scheduled test of the thesis behind the buying will be the company’s following quarterly filing, when investors get a fresh read on whether the revenue and earnings momentum through fiscal 2026 has carried into the new year.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.