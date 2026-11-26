Import tariffs on 101 food products, fertilisers and kerosene are suspended from Thursday under a Treasury package aimed at easing the weekly shop.

The government expects the food suspensions to benefit consumers by around £120 million to £185 million a year, though the Treasury’s headline figure is up to £185 million.

That estimate is a national figure for consumers as a whole rather than a saving for any single household.

Chancellor John Healey said: “Families are still feeling the impact of global conflicts on the weekly shop.”

The government said tariffs on baked beans, currently 16%, aubergines, 12%, and chocolate, 8%, are reduced to zero until 31 December 2028.

Garlic loses a rate of 8% plus £100 per 100 kg, while citrus jams, marmalades and pastes lose 20% plus £19 per 100 kg.

Throat pastilles, boiled sweets, toffees, caramels, plant-based drinks and chocolate-coated wafers, each carrying an 8% tariff, are also covered.

Several respondents to the government’s call for input doubted how much of the saving would reach shoppers, among 103 responses received.

The government replied that a highly competitive grocery sector will give supermarkets reason to pass the cost reductions on to customers.

Some bakery lines are excluded because of concern for domestic producers, namely rusks, toasted bread products and biscuits.

Bananas are also excluded, because of concerns over preferences enjoyed by developing countries, and dried apples are omitted because a separate business suspension already cuts their tariff to zero.

The suspensions do not apply to VAT or trade remedy duties such as anti-dumping duty, and imports from Russia and Belarus are not eligible.

Fertiliser tariffs, which ranged from 2% to 6.5%, are suspended only until 31 December 2027, and the government said it will review them before they expire.

The Treasury said farmers should gain from greater security of supply and potential cost reductions as a result of the change.

Kerosene, which carried a 4% tariff, is suspended until 31 December 2028, and the government said some households use it as heating oil, including a majority in Northern Ireland.

A first set of cost-of-living suspensions came into force on 21 June, covering some fruits, fruit juices, pasta, couscous and tuna.

The government said both packages respond to price pressures linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

No further products will be added to this package, the government said, after it considered and rejected other items suggested by respondents.

Businesses can instead ask for further suspensions through the regular window that opened on 11 November, with applications closing at 11:59pm on 3 February 2027.