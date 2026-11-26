The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that 33% of UK adults have seen an investment promotion in the past year that they believe used artificial intelligence.

Reports of investment fraud mentioning suspected AI use rose from 193 in 2024/25 to 956 in 2025/26, Report Fraud said, a rise of nearly 400%.

Sheree Howard, executive director of authorisations at the FCA, said: “AI makes creating online scams easier and harder for people to identify.”

Investment fraud victims lost an average of £28,188 in 2025/26, the regulator said.

Some 62% of adults say they could identify an investment scam that used AI, the FCA research said.

That confidence drops when a well-known person is involved, with 49% saying they could tell whether a video or voice recording of such a person had been generated or altered by AI.

Martin Lewis was the person most often named by respondents who thought they had seen a fake promotion featuring a well-known person.

Under-35s are the most confident, with 74% saying they could identify an AI investment scam, and the most exposed, with 56% believing they have seen an AI-generated promotion.

Even so, fewer than four in 10 under-35s (38%) would check whether a firm is FCA-authorised before investing, while 73% of over-65s would do so.

The FCA defines promotions using AI as those featuring AI-generated or manipulated media, such as video or audio.

The survey was carried out by Kantar from 20 to 26 October 2026 and covered 2,558 UK respondents aged 16 and over.

The regulator advises searching its Firm Checker to see whether a firm is authorised for the services being offered, and using the contact details listed there to be sure the real firm is being dealt with.

Howard said: “use Firm Checker to check if a firm is authorised and help fight financial crime.”

Firm Checker also lists firms the FCA knows are operating without authorisation.

On the Firm Checker page, the FCA says almost all UK financial firms must be authorised or registered with it.

It adds that using an authorised firm with the correct permissions will greatly reduce the risk of harm, though it will not remove all risk.

The tool cannot confirm whether Financial Services Compensation Scheme or Financial Ombudsman Service protection will definitely apply, and it may on average take 24 hours to update.

Authorised firms must meet FCA standards and follow its rules, and their customers can take a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service and are more likely to benefit from compensation scheme protection.

The FCA estimates Firm Checker has been used more than 1.9 million times since it launched in January 2025.

After an advertising campaign in January 2026, the regulator estimated a 49% rise in consumers protected, from about 464 to 694 a week.