Poundland has stopped offering in-store refunds or exchanges for change-of-mind purchases made from 26 November, after the retailer entered administration on Wednesday 25 November.

The new rules came into force on Thursday and apply to new purchases and to items bought before the administration, insolvency firm Parker Walsh said.

The discount chain operates around 600 stores across the UK and Ireland and entered administration after failing to secure a buyer, Parker Walsh said.

Poundland has also stopped honouring its previous 28-day returns policy for items bought before the administration, Parker Walsh said.

Customers can still submit claims under the old policy, but these will be treated as unsecured claims in the administration rather than being paid automatically.

Molly Monks, founder of Parker Walsh, said shoppers owed money by the retailer could find themselves joining a queue of creditors.

She said: “An unsecured creditor is effectively joining a queue of people and businesses owed money, and there is no guarantee there will be enough funds available to repay everyone in full.”

A refund that would previously have been dealt with at the till may now become a claim against a company in administration, Monks said.

Poundland says statutory rights are unaffected, Parker Walsh said, though the retailer warns it may not be able to honour some entitlements for goods bought before the administration.

Any resulting loss would be treated as an unsecured claim, the company says.

Government guidance on returns and refunds says a retailer must offer a full refund if an item is faulty, not as described or does not do what it is supposed to.

It adds that a faulty item returned within 6 months must be repaired or replaced unless the trader can prove it was not faulty when bought.

Customers have up to 6 years to make a claim for an item they bought, or 5 years in Scotland, the same guidance says.

Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, a consumer entitled to a refund must receive back the money paid.

The Act requires the refund to be given without undue delay, and in any event within 14 days of the trader agreeing the consumer is entitled to it.

It must use the same means of payment the consumer used unless they expressly agree otherwise, and the trader must not charge a fee for the refund.

Monks drew a line between a change of mind and a fault. She said shops are not generally legally obliged to accept change-of-mind returns, whereas consumers have statutory protection when goods are faulty or not as described.

She said those rights do not disappear because a business enters administration, but exercising them can become much harder when the retailer is insolvent.

Stores are continuing to trade while administrators from AlixPartners explore options to sell the business or its assets, Monks said.

She said the administrators have indicated most stores will remain open in the near term while the future of the business is assessed.

Monks said customers with outstanding refund claims should keep receipts and proof of purchase, and check Poundland’s official updates for further information.

She said: “The situation remains uncertain.”